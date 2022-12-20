Belagavi becomes agitators' hotspot with Legislature session in progress

Left Menu

Farmers also wanted the government to help them fight the diseases plaguing many crops, especially coconut, arecanut and sugarcane.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:19 IST
The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has turned Belagavi into a protestors' hotspot with several groups agitating to press for their various demands.

According to the information received, over 60 organisations have sought permission from police to stage demonstrations in Belagavi to draw the attention of the government towards their demand and offer them relief.

The Panchamasali community has been demanding their inclusion in the 2A reservation category of Other Backward Communities.

Leading the agitation, Panchamasali Math seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has asked the government to respond positively by December 27, or else the community will lay siege of the SVS.

The seer has also taken up a march from Suthagatti village near Savadatti, which will end at SVS on December 27.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, led by its state president H R Basavarajappa, is staging an agitation near the SVS According to Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, who met the agitating farmers, the Sangha has put forth 17 demands including enhancing the sugarcane procurement price from Rs 4,000 a tonne to Rs 5,500 per tonne.

''The state president has brought various points to my notice. I will speak to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on these issues. I will also arrange a meeting between the CM and you all,'' Sunil Kumar told the gathering. Farmers also wanted the government to help them fight the diseases plaguing many crops, especially coconut, arecanut and sugarcane.

While the Maratha community is protesting demanding reservation for them, the physically-challenged people are holding a sit-in demonstration for jobs and a decent honorarium for them.

