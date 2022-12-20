"This is not Banaras culture or tradition...": Smriti Irani slams Congress' Ajay Rai for his 'Latka-Jhatka' jibe

After Congress leader Ajay Rai refused to apologise for saying 'latka-jhatka' which is argues that it is a "common phrase", Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that using such a bad phrase is not the culture or tradition of Varanasi adding that it might be a mirror of Congress's political culture. Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "I know Banaras, India. In our culture, in our civilization, it is not a matter of our culture to make indecent comments towards women. This may be a mirror of Congress's political culture, but it is neither Kashi's culture nor such words that are any description of our politics or cultural and social makeup."

The Union Minister further asked if such "indecent" statements are made to "please" the Gandhi family. She said that why is it that the Congress leader feels that using such language will "please" the party's top leadership?

"The question revolves around why the ordinary Congress leader and worker feel that Sonia ji will be happy if they make indecent remarks on women and talk about killing Modi," she said. Irani said that such "abuses" reveal the "true character" of the Gandhi family and such "foul" statements have been made repeatedly.

"If the Gandhi family likes foul language then Congress leaders won't apologize for using such a foul language? If they are being rewarded from the Gandhi family only by making such comments, then must be the culture of the Gandhi family. Even ordinary political workers don't make such comments, then why is it that ordinary Congress worker thinks that Sonia ji and Rahul ji would like such things," said Irani. She further questioned about the culture being followed in the Congress party,"What is the culture which the Gandhi family has certified in Congress? Many of the indecent remarks were made in the presence of the Gandhi family. What is it that the Gandhi family encourages such indecent behaviour? The basic question is, will the Gandhi family let you progress if you use such foul abuses? If yes, then this reveals the true character of the Gandhi family. If the Gandhi family likes such language why will leaders apologise?"

The National Commission for Women taking action against the Congress leader over his indecent remarks has sent a notice to Rai to appear on December 28 by 12 noon. Earlier on Monday, talking about Irani, who had dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi in the 2019 elections, Rai said, "She only visits the constituency and 'latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati hain (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away). (ANI)

