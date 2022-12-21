Good that "Nakli Gandhi" and "Nakli Congress" remember Mahatma Gandhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as Congress protests in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress and Sonia Gandhi by terming them "Nakli Congress" and "Nakli Gandhi" as they protested in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning. "It's good that 'Nakli Gandhi' and 'Nakli Congress' remembers Mahatma Gandhi. First, they should study what we lost and gained and how we lost permanent membership at UNSC during their grand old leader Pt. JL Nehru's rule," Joshi told ANI.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders on Wednesday protested in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the recent India-China clash at Tawang. Earlier in the day Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

At Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP)meeting held today at Parliament's Central Hall, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over Chinese transgression. Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of the CPP said, "The continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The Government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground."

The Congress MP said that the Government has been stubbornly refusing a discussion on LAC discussion in Parliament and emphasized that a debate strengthens national response.She said that when facing "a significant national challenge," it has been the tradition to bring Parliament into confidence. "A debate can shed light on several critical questions. Why is China emboldened to continually attack us? What preparations have been made to repel these attacks, and what more needs to be done? What is the Government's policy to deter China from future incursions? Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China's military hostility? What is the government's diplomatic outreach to the global community? A frank discussion strengthens the nation's response. It is the duty of the government of the day to inform the public and explain its policies and actions," she said.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition sought to raise the issue with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge saying nothing is bigger than the nation and sought a detailed debate on clashes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector on December 9. "They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House," LoP had said in Parliament.Kharge had said that the Rajya Sabha Chairman has residuary powers on rules for admitting adjournment notices submitted by several MPs to discuss the India-China border situation.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, had asked the opposition MPs to not convert it into a classroom and rejected the demand of the Opposition. Dhankar had said he can't give attention to notices that fail to follow rules, and reprimanded MPs for "more than 100 minutes of disruptions" of proceedings in the House.

Amid the din, the Chairman had continued the Zero Hour following the Opposition staging walkout from the House. The Opposition MPs soon after held a press conference outside the House and attacked the government for fleeing away from having a discussion on the India-China border issue.RJD leader Manoj Jha had said bunkers and semi-permanent structures are being constructed on the LAC. "We don't have doubt on the capacity of the Indian Army but your (government) diplomacy is completely failed," Jha said in the media briefing.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had asked the question "Why Modi ji's government is fleeing away from holding a discussion on India-China border clash issue?" The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place on December 9 after the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army had said in a statement. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it had said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier had informed the Parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders. Giving a statement in the House, the Defence Minister had also assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". (ANI)

