Gold climbs Rs 192; silver jumps Rs 433

Gold price rose Rs 192 to Rs 55,261 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 55,069 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 433 to Rs 69,962 per kilogram.

''Gold price is a little up in the Asian trading hours. Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,261/10 grams, up Rs 192/10 grams,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,815 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.94 per ounce.

''Gold price traded steady after rising by more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

