Left Menu

Italy eases hunting rules to fight wild boar 'invasion'

Italy's ruling right-wing coalition is set to loosen hunting rules to deal with what the country's farming lobby calls an "invasion" of wild boars.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-12-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:35 IST
Italy eases hunting rules to fight wild boar 'invasion'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's ruling right-wing coalition is set to loosen hunting rules to deal with what the country's farming lobby calls an "invasion" of wild boars. The boars are common in the countryside, but have recently also been spotted in central parts of Rome, attracted by the Eternal City's chronically overflowing rubbish skips.

In a change sponsored by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FDI) party, the capture and culling of wild animals will be allowed in urban and protected areas. Local and regional police officers, as well as national forest police and licensed private hunters may partake in the campaigns.

The measure is contained in an amendment to the draft 2023 budget, seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The budget is set to be approved before the end of the year. The amendment also states that hunted wild animals may be eaten, provided that health authorities deem them safe for human consumption.

Farmers' lobby Coldiretti welcomed the reform, saying it was badly needed "with Italy being invaded by 2.3 million wild boars in cities and the countryside." The boars are getting "ever closer" to homes, schools and parks, destroy crops, attack farm animals and cause road accidents, Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini said.

FDI lawmaker Francesco Michelotti said only those who are motivated by "blind environmental ideology" or who live in posh urban areas could oppose the measure. Green party leader Angelo Bonelli called it a sop to the hunting lobby and said it would breach the Italian constitution and EU nature conservation rules. "We will put up a fight in parliament, but we have a complaint ready for the European Union," Bonelli said, adding he was sure that Brussels would take legal action against Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022