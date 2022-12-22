Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in money laundering case, withdraws from Delhi court her plea for permission to go abroad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in money laundering case, withdraws from Delhi court her plea for permission to go abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Delhi
Advertisement