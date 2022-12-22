Left Menu

Slovak lawmakers approve 2023 budget

Slovak lawmakers approve 2023 budget

Slovakia's parliament approved a 2023 budget on Thursday after caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger reached a deal this week with a former ruling partner to support his spending plans aimed at softening the blow of high energy prices.

The budget, with a deficit seen at 6.4% of gross domestic product, higher than in 2022, will include higher taxes on Russian crude, gas transportation, spirits and gambling.

