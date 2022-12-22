Left Menu

Bulgaria signs deal for nuclear fuel from non-Russian source

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:27 IST
Bulgaria signs deal for nuclear fuel from non-Russian source
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's only nuclear plant on Thursday signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Sweden to provide nuclear fuel for one of its reactors, in a bid to diversify its energy supplies, The Kozloduy plant currently uses nuclear fuel supplied by Russian firm Rosatom to operate the two Russian-designed VVER-1000 nuclear reactors that generate about one-third of the EU country's electricity.

Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said that the 10-year deal with Westinghouse will help to guarantee normal operations amid the unclear situation with the deliveries of nuclear fuel from Russia. He added that a similar contract will be signed soon with France's Framatome for the supply of fuel for the second 1,000-megawatt unit.

"This will complete the procedure for full diversification and security of supply, because the fuel will come from two independent non-Russian sources," Hristov said.

Bulgaria has been almost totally dependent on imports from Russia for its nuclear fuel and most of its gas supply, but in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine the country is determined to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022