Lok Sabha witnesses adjournments following opposition protest

Lok Sabha witnessed adjournments on Thursday due to protest by opposition members who were demanding discussion on the China's actions along the Line of Actual Control and its ramping up infrastructure. The House was first adjourned during question Hour. When the House met at 12 noon, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, went ahead with some of the listed business for the day. He repeatedly urged members to take their seats. As the opposition members continued their protest, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

It was later adjourned till 4 pm, 4.30 pm and finally for the day. The two Houses of Parliament are expected to be adjourned sine die on Friday, a week before the scheduled end of the session.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the COVID situation in the country and said that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at international airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. "We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps," he said. (ANI)

