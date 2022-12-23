Left Menu

Karnataka to hold meet to assess Covid-19 preparedness

Speaking on Covid-19 preparedness of Karnataka, amid fear of a possible fourth outbreak in the country, state Health Minister K Sudhakar Rao on Thursday said an emergency meeting has been called under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to discuss the state's preparedness.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Saying the Karnataka government will be adhering to the instructions of the Central advisoty in this regard, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with all health officials and technical committee members. Based on their directions, our government will also follow all their recommendations and guidelines."

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh Covid infections were detected across the country in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases was down to 3,408. (ANI)

