Left Menu

Meet Priyanka Sharma, UP's first govt bus driver

Among the 26 women drivers hired by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Priyanka Sharma has become the state's first government bus driver, overcoming myriad struggles.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:44 IST
Meet Priyanka Sharma, UP's first govt bus driver
Priyanka Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Among the 26 women drivers hired by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Priyanka Sharma has become the state's first government bus driver, overcoming myriad struggles. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said her husband passed away early into her marriage due to excessive drinking and she had the sole responsibility of raising her two children.

"After my husband's death, the whole responsibility of raising my children was on me. I shifted to Delhi for better opportunities. I got a job in a factory initially, as a helper. But later, I enrolled as a driver. After I took a driving course, I moved to Mumbai and also traveled to different states like Bengal and Assam," She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving an opportunity for women drivers to find their feet.

"In 2020, Yogi-ji and Modi-ji created job vacancies for women drivers. I also filled out a form. I passed the training in May and got my posting in September. Although our salary is less, we are receiving good support from the government," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022