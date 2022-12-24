Left Menu

Tripura: Manik Saha visits church, takes stock of preparations for Christmas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited Mariam Nagar Nandgram Church in Agartala to take stock of preparations for Christmas celebration.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:45 IST
Tripura: Manik Saha visits church, takes stock of preparations for Christmas
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/Manik Saha twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited Mariam Nagar Nandgram Church in Agartala to take stock of preparations for Christmas celebration. Saha sent a tweet out, informing his followers about his visit to the church in the state capital.

"On the occasion of the coming holy Christmas of the Christians today, I visited the Mariamnagar Church near Agartala along with the Honorable Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Mr. Ratan Chakraborty," the CM tweeted. Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM told ANI that the state was prepared for Covid-19 but people must stay alert and continue abiding by the old advisory.

"Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022