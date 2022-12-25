Left Menu

Mamata attends midnight mass

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 01:14 IST
Mamata attends midnight mass
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight prayer and participated in a Christmas carol at St Paul's Cathedral here.

Accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, she visited the church premises and took the blessings of the Archbishop.

Security in the city have been tightened on the occasion of Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

