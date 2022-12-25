Mamata attends midnight mass

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight prayer and participated in a Christmas carol at St Paul's Cathedral here.

Accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, she visited the church premises and took the blessings of the Archbishop.

Security in the city have been tightened on the occasion of Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)