Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's LPG Policy: Calls for Action Amid Supply Woes
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government's handling of LPG reserves, claiming inadequate planning led to consumer panic. Highlighting difficulties faced by consumers and commercial users, she urged for proactive measures to stabilize supply and criticized the Centre's political priorities over effective governance.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the central government on Wednesday for its handling of LPG supply constraints, accusing it of enforcing restrictions without ensuring adequate reserves. Speaking to a local news channel, Banerjee highlighted the anxiety caused among consumers due to these unilateral measures.
Banerjee declared that the central government should have prioritized securing sufficient reserves of LPG, oil, and gas before implementing policies that would inevitably lead to consumer fear. The chief minister expressed her intent to hold a meeting with LPG dealers and state officials to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.
Further criticizing the Centre, Banerjee claimed that their lack of a solid policy framework was enabling black market operations. She accused the central government of focusing on political agendas rather than addressing the crucial energy crisis, which is aggravating the economic pressure on common citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Mulls Gas Price Cap Amidst Energy Crisis
Greece Imposes Profit Margin Cap to Curb Speculation Amid Energy Crisis
Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on West Asia Energy Crisis
Global Oil Reserves Released to Curb Energy Crisis
AIADMK MP Urges Govt Action to Maintain LPG Supply Amidst Global Energy Crisis