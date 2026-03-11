Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's LPG Policy: Calls for Action Amid Supply Woes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the central government on Wednesday for its handling of LPG supply constraints, accusing it of enforcing restrictions without ensuring adequate reserves. Speaking to a local news channel, Banerjee highlighted the anxiety caused among consumers due to these unilateral measures.

Banerjee declared that the central government should have prioritized securing sufficient reserves of LPG, oil, and gas before implementing policies that would inevitably lead to consumer fear. The chief minister expressed her intent to hold a meeting with LPG dealers and state officials to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.

Further criticizing the Centre, Banerjee claimed that their lack of a solid policy framework was enabling black market operations. She accused the central government of focusing on political agendas rather than addressing the crucial energy crisis, which is aggravating the economic pressure on common citizens.

