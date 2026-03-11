Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's LPG Policy: Calls for Action Amid Supply Woes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government's handling of LPG reserves, claiming inadequate planning led to consumer panic. Highlighting difficulties faced by consumers and commercial users, she urged for proactive measures to stabilize supply and criticized the Centre's political priorities over effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre's LPG Policy: Calls for Action Amid Supply Woes
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the central government on Wednesday for its handling of LPG supply constraints, accusing it of enforcing restrictions without ensuring adequate reserves. Speaking to a local news channel, Banerjee highlighted the anxiety caused among consumers due to these unilateral measures.

Banerjee declared that the central government should have prioritized securing sufficient reserves of LPG, oil, and gas before implementing policies that would inevitably lead to consumer fear. The chief minister expressed her intent to hold a meeting with LPG dealers and state officials to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.

Further criticizing the Centre, Banerjee claimed that their lack of a solid policy framework was enabling black market operations. She accused the central government of focusing on political agendas rather than addressing the crucial energy crisis, which is aggravating the economic pressure on common citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026