Rahul Shewale rubbishes rape allegations, accuses complainant of underworld links
"She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan," he said.
- Country:
- India
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale rubbished the allegations of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman, and accused her of "blackmailing" him. While addressing a press conference, the Eknath Shinde faction leader said "The lady who accused me, her brother is herself in jail in a murder case, her mother has a criminal background, and her brother is a drug peddler, and her sister is working as a bar girl. She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan."
He further alleged that she has been blackmailing him using 'fake' social media accounts. "Once I stopped giving money to her, she started blackmailing me. She has created a fake account on Twitter and other social media platforms and was accessing them from Dubai. I have also informed Uddhav Thackeray as well about that lady's background," he further said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
