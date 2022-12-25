Left Menu

Rahul Shewale rubbishes rape allegations, accuses complainant of underworld links

"She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan," he said.

Rahul Shewale rubbishes rape allegations, accuses complainant of underworld links
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale rubbished the allegations of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman, and accused her of "blackmailing" him. While addressing a press conference, the Eknath Shinde faction leader said "The lady who accused me, her brother is herself in jail in a murder case, her mother has a criminal background, and her brother is a drug peddler, and her sister is working as a bar girl. She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan."

He further alleged that she has been blackmailing him using 'fake' social media accounts. "Once I stopped giving money to her, she started blackmailing me. She has created a fake account on Twitter and other social media platforms and was accessing them from Dubai. I have also informed Uddhav Thackeray as well about that lady's background," he further said. (ANI)

