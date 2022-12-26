Left Menu

Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 02:57 IST
Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency.

Novak, in remarks published by the agency on Sunday, also said that Moscow expects it will have shipped 21 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe in 2022. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

