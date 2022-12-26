29,818 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Left Menu

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday that the government has so far administered 220.05 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, of which 29,818 were administered in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 11:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday that the government has so far administered 220.05 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, of which 29,818 were administered in the last 24 hours. These total vaccine doses include 95.12 crore Second doses and 22.37 crore Precaution Doses.

According to the Health Ministry, 196 new cases of Covid-19 infection were recorded in the last 24 hours. The Daily positivity rate and Weekly positivity rate of the country from infection stand at 0.56 pc and 0.16 pc respectively. India has seen 0.01 per cent active cases with the Active caseload currently standing at 3,428.

The 190 recoveries from the Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours have taken the total recoveries so far to 4,41,43,179 at a recovery rate of 98.8 per cent, the ministry said. So far, a total of 90.99 crore Covid tests have been conducted of which 35, 173 were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

In view of the COVID-19 surge in several countries, an alert has been issued in India too. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association today on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs statement, India recorded 227 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries.

This is to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID cases in India. According to the Ministry, the objective of the exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID.

Detailing the focus on the parameters during the mock drills, it said that the main focus will be on the bed capacities including isolation, oxygen-supported and ICU beds at the health facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

He emphasized COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. (ANI)

