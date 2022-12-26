Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal here in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 11:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal here in the national capital. Congress MP also made a streak of paying tributes to former Prime Ministers including Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, father Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on Monday.

During the day, the former Congress president also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatama Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial was made a day after the 98th birth anniversary celebration of the latter.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal. "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022