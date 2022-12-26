Left Menu

Himachal: Police recover 9.84 gm heroin, arrest accused in Shimla

Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing Heroin on Monday. The police recovered 9.84 gm heroin from him.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:13 IST
Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing Heroin on Monday. The police recovered 9.84 gm heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Mukul. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 'Charas'.

The police recovered 287.62 gms 'Charas' from the possession of the accused person. The accused has been identified as Vivek Malta resident of Uttarakhand.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on December 7, Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession. According to the police, 20.20 gm of Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi.

A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at PS West. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

