Himachal: Police recover 9.84 gm heroin, arrest accused in Shimla
Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing Heroin on Monday. The police recovered 9.84 gm heroin from him.
- Country:
- India
Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing Heroin on Monday. The police recovered 9.84 gm heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Mukul. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
Further investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 'Charas'.
The police recovered 287.62 gms 'Charas' from the possession of the accused person. The accused has been identified as Vivek Malta resident of Uttarakhand.
A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on December 7, Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession. According to the police, 20.20 gm of Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi.
A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at PS West. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- PS West
- Mukul
- Islam
- Delhi
- gm heroin
- Shimla
- Shimla Police
- Vivek Malta
- Rohru
- Charas
- Ashish Kumar
- Chitta
- Heroin
ALSO READ
Pratibha Singh's son and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh meets supporters in Shimla, says will work with CM Sukhu
New Himachal CM's nameplate installed at CM Secretariat in Shimla
Gehlot and Pilot fly together to Shimla for swearing-in ceremony, Cong says all leaders are 'united'
Want to implement what we have promised as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla
UP: Nepalese woman held with charas worth Rs 70 lakh