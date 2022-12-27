Left Menu

Ministry of Power and DRDO sign MoU to implement Early Warning System for Vulnerable Hydro Projects

Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 16:59 IST
Ministry of Power and DRDO sign MoU to implement Early Warning System for Vulnerable Hydro Projects
The expertise of DRDO will also be utilized in developing comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfPower)
  • India

Ministry of Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence today here for Implementation of Early Warning System for Vulnerable Hydro Projects/Power Stations. The MoU was signed by Shi Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power and Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman, DRDO.

Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards. The expertise of DRDO will also be utilized in developing comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between DRDO & respective project developer(s) in agreement with broad understanding developed through this MoU.

Under the visionary leadership of Union Minister of Power & NRE, Shri R. K. Singh, Ministry of Power has taken the initiative of implementing Early Warning System (EWS) in the Hydro Power Projects especially those located in upper reaches of Hilly regions. EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events. Ministry of Power has already signed MoUs with CSIR-NGRI, IMD, WIHG and NRSC-ISRO for implementation of EWS.

(With Inputs from PIB)

