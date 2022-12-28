Crude oil futures slip on low demand
Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 1.99 per cent to Rs 6,556 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 133 or 1.99 per cent to Rs 6,556 per barrel in a business volume of 6,071 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.54 per cent lower at USD 79.10 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.70 per cent to USD 83.74 per barrel in New York.
