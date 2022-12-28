Left Menu

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response -Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:44 IST
Russia did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to a Western price cap on Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stating that it was Russia's sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such "illegal measures".

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to the cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by it.

Peskov said contacts between Russia and the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers, which includes Russia, were ongoing on other issues.

