PM Modi reaches hospital in Ahmedabad to check on mother Heeraben's health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable.
Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and her condition is reported to be stable. The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."
Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi pay floral tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack
PM Modi to attend NEC golden jubilee celebrations in Shillong on Dec 18: Sangma
PM Modi to participate in inaugural function of birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi releases commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo