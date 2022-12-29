Delhi L-G approves engagement of 64 law researchers in commercial courts

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the recommendation of the Delhi High Court Committee on 'Ease of Doing Business' that proposes the engagement of 64 law researchers in commercial courts on a contract basis. "The 64 commercial courts (at District Judge Level), in Delhi will soon have 64 law researchers attached to them," an official statement said.

VK Saxena has approved the recommendation of the Ease of Doing Business Committee of the Delhi High Court, further approved by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to this effect. The proposal for the engagement of 64 Law Researchers in Commercial Courts on a contract basis was submitted by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in pursuance of the recommendations of the above-mentioned committee of the High Court following the approval of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

There are 22 Commercial Courts operational in the City as of now and 42 more are in the process of getting operationalized. While these 22 Commercial Courts, which are headed by a District Judge (Commercial), first came into existence in 2019-2020 and the process of operationalizing the remaining 42, started in 2021-2022. Notably, the need for staffing these Commercial Courts with adequately qualified and experienced researchers, apart from the traditional ancillary staff, was highlighted even by the Niti Aayog and is in line with the overall thrust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business' in the Country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)