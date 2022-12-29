Kashmir Police rescues 52 stranded tourists in Budgam

Amid the inclement weather, the Kashmir Police provided a helping hand to stranded tourists who were struck at Parihaas Doodhpathri in Budgam, the police said on Thursday. "As the Khansahib Police Station received information that some tourists were stuck at Parihaaas Doodhpathri while travelling in their vehicles due to sudden snowfall, a team along with police personnel on guard duty at Tangnar Doodhpathri were deputed and subsequently all 52 tourists were rescued," the police added.

The police said that all the tourists were provided with necessary assistance and help and were shifted to safe accommodations at Tangnar Budgam. Moreover, similar service was also provided to the needy in other district locations like Yousmarg and Khag. The tourists expressed their gratitude towards the police for their timely help and necessary assistance. (ANI)

