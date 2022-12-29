Left Menu

Mizoram: Aizawl Battalion distributes essential items at Zemabawk village

As part of ongoing efforts to provide basic amenities to locals and to achieve meaningful socio-economic development in remote areas, Aizawl Battalion distributed essential items such as TV, room heater, water dispenser, aqua guard, fan and solar lamp to Civil Service Organisation (CSO) at Zemabawk village on Thursday.

The Aizawl Battalion distributed essential items at Zemabawk village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of ongoing efforts to provide basic amenities to locals and to achieve meaningful socio-economic development in remote areas, Aizawl Battalion distributed essential items such as TV, room heater, water dispenser, aqua guard, fan and solar lamp to Civil Service Organisation (CSO) at Zemabawk village on Thursday. The distribution of essential items was done under the aegis of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles, and Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The Civil Service Organisation at Zemabawk village lacks basic infrastructure like TV, room heater, water dispenser, aqua guard, fan and solar lamp. The village authorities approached Aizawl Battalion to assist them in providing the essential items in their respective village.

The Aizawl Battalion promptly provided the essential items TV, Room Heater, Water Dispenser, Aquaguard, Fan and Solar Lamp under the Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme which will enhance the comfort and help the needy persons in their day-to-day life. The distribution of essential items was well received by the Village Authorities and has expressed their deep gratitude towards the Aizawl Battalion and appreciated the efforts made by Assam Rifles for the noble cause. (ANI)

