Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Phase I of New Zuari Bridge in Goa

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated phase 1 of the New Zuari Bridge in Goa today. Located on the Zuari river at Cortalim village on Margao-Panaji National Highway, the bridge aims to ease the traffic woes of the state. Under the 1st Phase, the 4 Lane Right Hand Side Corridor of the 8 Lane Stayed Cable bridge has been inaugurated. The Rs.2530 Crore project consists of the new bridge and the approaches from Bambolim to Verna and has a total project length of 13.20 KM.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his joy at being present at such an occasion where a grand and ambitious project becomes a reality. He credited the late Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Parrikar as being one of the architects of both the Mandovi bridge and the new stayed cable bridge over the Zuari river. The recent pace of construction of this project is also testament to the new technology that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is using to build bridges across the country, observed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He informed that the Goa-Mumbai Highway will also be completed in the next 7 to 8 months.

The Minister stated that both the Union and State Governments are determined to see the planned revolving restaurant on the New Zuari Bridge become a reality. He stated that being in a beautiful state that attracts tourists from all over the world, it is only fitting that such a bridge have this additional first of its kind feature. He added that the Union Government is committed to seeing radical improvements in the quality of road infrastructure in the country. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also informed that by 2024, the quality of roads in the country will be at par with the very best in the world.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik stated that both the Union and State Governments are working to ensure the holistic development of the state of Goa. He added that the New Zuari Bridge will go a long way towards addressing the traffic woes of ordinary Goans.

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for guiding the state to improved National Highway connectivity and port connectivity. Noting that the New Zuari Bridge will have a first of its kind revolving restaurant, the Chief Minister remarked that the bridge will be a tourist attraction on its own. He added that the new bridge will ensure smooth flow of traffic between North and South Goa. He also used the occasion to pitch for a Light and Sound show around the bridge as well as a circular road connecting Port, Airport and Railways in the State.

The event also witnessed the launch of a Mobile Application for Integrated Operations Management of the Public Works Department. The Application aims to integrate many operations, starting with acting as a portal for registering complaints on potholes. Among other eminent dignitaries present on the occasion were Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Vinay Tendulkar, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Fransisco Sardinha.

(With Inputs from PIB)