Kalpataru international arms bag orders worth Rs 1,247 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL and its international arms have secured new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore.The orders are in India and overseas markets in the TD transmission and distribution business for Rs 1,247 crore, a company statement said.Manish Mohnot, Managing Director CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, With these new orders, we have further strengthened and consolidated our market position in India, Saarc and African markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its international arms have secured new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore.

The orders are in India and overseas markets in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business for Rs 1,247 crore, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, ''With these new orders, we have further strengthened and consolidated our market position in India, Saarc and African markets. We expect T&D ordering momentum to remain robust given the thrust on renewables and upgradation of T&D infrastructure in India and International markets''.

KPTL's YTD (year-to-date) FY23 order inflows have crossed Rs 17,031 crore on a consolidated basis. The existing order book along with our diversified business mix provides good visibility for growth in coming quarters. It is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 67 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

