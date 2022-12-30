Left Menu

Union coal secretary, CIL chairman visit world's largest coal gasification plant of Jindal Steel

Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agarwal, on Thursday, visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) in Odisha's Angul

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:22 IST
Union coal secretary, CIL chairman visit world's largest coal gasification plant of Jindal Steel
Union coal secretary and CIL chairman at the Jindal Steel Plant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agarwal, on Thursday, visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) in Odisha's Angul. The CGP is in the 6 MTPA integrated steel-making facility, said a press release.

Jindal Steel and Power said in a tweet, "Coal Gasification is the future of coal. It will help in import substitution and make India self-reliant in energy resources while reducing our carbon footprint. The visit of the Coal Secretary and Chairman CIL is deeply motivating for all of us at JSP." As per the release, the 2,25,000 Nm3/h CGP in JSP's Angul Plant is the world's first and largest coal gasification plant for steel-making based on 'swadeshi' raw material. JSP is the only steel manufacturer in the world which is using the Syn-Gas in its DRI to produce steel that generates minimal carbon in comparison to other techniques used for steel manufacturing.

The CGP has become a 'technology demonstrator' and is appreciated by various industry experts. It can also help in producing blue hydrogen, as the Syn-Gas produced by it contains 60 per cent hydrogen, the release stated. "JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India," JSP described itself in the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022