Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin
The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it had awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for F-35 aircraft to Lockheed Martin Corp.
"This modification adds scope to procure 127 F-35 Lot 16 aircraft," the Pentagon said in a statement.
