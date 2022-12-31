Left Menu

Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1

Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 17:37 IST
Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. "The price of natural gas has been decreased between 13.10% and 25.11% for industrial users compared to November 2022," Erdogan said in a tweet.

Natural gas prices for electricity production were cut by 12.73%, Erdogan said, adding that electricity prices would fall by 16% for industrial users, a measure announced by the head of the EPDK energy regulator on Friday. Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022