Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1
Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. "The price of natural gas has been decreased between 13.10% and 25.11% for industrial users compared to November 2022," Erdogan said in a tweet.
Natural gas prices for electricity production were cut by 12.73%, Erdogan said, adding that electricity prices would fall by 16% for industrial users, a measure announced by the head of the EPDK energy regulator on Friday. Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Erdogan
- Tayyip Erdogan
- EPDK
ALSO READ
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
Car bomb blast in southeast Turkey wounds eight police officers - security sources
Car bomb blast in southeast Turkey wounds eight police officers - CNN Turk
Home prices, rents skyrocket in Turkey amid economic turmoil
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9