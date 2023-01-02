Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody
A Delhi court on Monday remanded five accused arrested for causing the death of a woman in a road accident on the new year day in police custody for three days. The 20-year-old woman had died after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said.
A detailed order from the court is awaited.
