Delhi woman's death in new year road accident: Court remands 5 in police custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded five accused arrested for causing the death of a woman in a road accident on the new year day in police custody for three days. The 20-year-old woman had died after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

