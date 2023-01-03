Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India logs 28 pc rise in exports at 2,63,068 units in 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:06 IST
Maruti Suzuki India logs 28 pc rise in exports at 2,63,068 units in 2022
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent rise in exports at 2,63,068 units in 2022, its highest ever overseas shipments.

The company's previous highest exports was achieved in 2021 with 2,05,450 units.

The highest exported models in 2022 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza, the company said in a statement.

''Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products,'' Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said, ''this achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the government of India's 'Make in India' initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers.'' The company said in 2022, it exported more than double the volume it exported in pre-COVID year 2019, which stood at 1,07,190 units.

In 2020, its exports had declined to 85,208 units due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints.

MSIL's exports in 2018 were at 1,13,824 units.

The company had started exports in FY 1986-87, with its first consignment to Hungary. Since then it has increased its export market and the company at present ships its vehicles to around 100 countries.

Currently, it exports 16 models with regions like Africa, Middle East, Latin America and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) being the main markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

