Police book Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay who joined Kamareddy farmers protest

Telangana Police on Saturday registered a case against state Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President Bandi Sanjay who joined farmers protesting outside the Collectorate in Kamareddy town a day ago. Sanjay on Friday had joined farmers who were staging a protest against the municipal master plan and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over the alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in industrial zone in a draft master plan for the town.

According to Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) a case has been registered against the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. "He has been booked under the PDPP act and 353 section. The case is under investigation," said Kamareddy SP, B Srinivas Reddy.

Police had on Friday detained Bandi Sanjay. "Legal action will be taken against those who were involved in illegal actions that happened here. We will take action but it will take time. He (Bandi Sanjay) was arrested we will probably be sending him out of the district," said the Kamareddy SP.

Tension ran high in Kamareddy during the protest outside the District Collectorate office where farmers also tried to enter the collectorate resulting in an altercation with the police. Earlier on Friday, Bandi Sanjay had visited the house of a farmer who died by alleged suicide at Adloor Yellareddy village in Kamareddy and blamed the state government for his death .

Speaking on the matter, the BJP leader said, "Ramulu along with his brother has only two acres of land. He has two children, one studying in Class 5 and the other in Class 10. The 15-year-old elder boy also works in a bakery nearby. It is sad that the only 2 acres of land he owns have gone into the industrial zone. He fought for it for around 20 days but no one responded. The people and the farmers staged protests. But no one responded and it is unfortunate that Ramulu had to die for it." He also said that the BPJ is not against the Industrial Zone. "The BJP party, people or farmers are not against the Industrial zone. There are a lot of government lands here that are favorable to be included in the Industrial zone but they are not considered in the Industrial zone because they will be used for real estate by political leaders," he said.

He said that ruling TRS which is now known as the BRS is kicking at the stomachs of poor farmers by grabbing land from them. "More than 2500 acres of land is being given for Industrial zone in around 8 villages. The government has not even bothered to negotiate or talk to the people. This has not just happened now. For a few years, some leaders here have planned and changed the master plan in their favour to increase the value of their lands. The master plan is a part of it. If the farmers had not protested, they would have suppressed all the objections and put up the Industrial zone."

He said that the BRS party did not waive their loans nor give free urea to the people. Now he wants to form BRS in the country saying Jai Kisan, but does not have any thought to resolve the issue of farmers here," he added. "Not a single paisa apart from the central funds have been given to gram panchayats. The death of the farmer Ramulu is not a suicide, but a murder conspired by the government, Chief Minister, his son, and the collector here," he said.

He claimed that all farmers have expressed their support to them. "All the farmers and shopkeepers of the area expressed their support. All the farmers from across the district have expressed their support and the people of Telangana are discussing the injustice to the farmers of Kamareddy." said the BJP leader. "Many BJP leaders also participated in the protests by the farmers. Some have also been illegally arrested and lathi-charged," he said while adding that the BJP will continue to protest until the goal is achieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)