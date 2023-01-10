Left Menu

BSF recovers drugs near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, BSF troops on border patrol duty heard the sound of something thrown over the border fence towards the Indian side of the fencing in the area falling near Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:17 IST
Visuals from India-Pakistan border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics substances suspected to be heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, BSF troops on border patrol duty heard the sound of something thrown over the border fence towards the Indian side of the fencing in the area falling near Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

BSF troops sensed the presence of smugglers ahead of the border fence and fired towards them, but the smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense fog. Further, during the initial search of the area, troops recovered five bottles (wrapped in socks) filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight - 2.5 Kg), said Punjab Frontier, BSF.

The investigations are underway. (ANI)

