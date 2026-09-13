Elena Rybakina's Triumph: Ace of Three Grand Slams

Elena Rybakina clinched her third Grand Slam title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. At 27, the Kazakhstan player is now ranked second in the world, with previous victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. Her achievements highlight a remarkable tennis career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 04:11 IST
Elena Rybakina's Triumph: Ace of Three Grand Slams
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has emerged as a formidable force in women's tennis, capturing her third Grand Slam title following a hard-fought victory over Belarus' top seed, Aryna Sabalenka. The match, held at the U.S. Open, ended 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in favor of the 27-year-old from Kazakhstan.

Rybakina's triumph at the U.S. Open adds to her impressive list of accolades, including victories at Wimbledon in 2022 and the Australian Open earlier this year. Her succession of triumphs has solidified her position as the world's second-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The journey of the Kazakhstani player underscores her relentless determination and skill on the court. Her continued success is a testament to her hard work and resilience, inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue greatness.

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