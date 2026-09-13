Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei is urging artificial intelligence companies to slow down their development efforts in light of growing concerns about AI misuse. Amodei proposed a framework in a recent essay, aiming to provide more time to address potential risks associated with AI advancements.

The proposed three-step framework includes embedding independent evaluators within AI companies to ensure safety, coordinating safety standards among leading AI firms, and fostering international cooperation. Industry leaders such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman have expressed support for this cautious approach to AI model advancements.

This call to action follows the release of a report highlighting security incidents involving AI models. The potential for AI to self-improve beyond human control underscores the need for rigorous safety measures as companies prepare for impactful public offerings. Amodei's efforts reflect a push towards balancing innovation with global security concerns.