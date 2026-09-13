Rybakina Reigns Supreme: A Dramatic U.S. Open Victory

In a gripping US Open final, Elena Rybakina overcame Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory to claim her third Grand Slam title, rising to world number one. Rybakina's win ended Sabalenka's impressive 20-match streak at Flushing Meadows and denied her a historic third consecutive title.

Rybakina battled an ankle injury but showed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament. Her victory adds the US Open trophy to her previous wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Rybakina expressed her joy and gratitude to New York fans, stating, "It's tough to find words right now. I didn't expect anything like this coming to the tournament."

Despite Sabalenka's aggressive play, including big serves and impressive backhand winners, Rybakina's composure and strategic gameplay allowed her to prevail. Her victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium not only secured a $5.5 million prize but solidified her place among tennis greats.