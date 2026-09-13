Elena Rybakina's Spectacular U.S. Open Triumph Over Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. The victory marked her third Grand Slam title and her rise to world number one. Despite an ankle injury, Rybakina maintained composure against Sabalenka's aggression, securing the prestigious title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 04:22 IST
Elena Rybakina's Spectacular U.S. Open Triumph Over Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina showcased an outstanding game to topple Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final with a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. This triumph not only awarded her a third Grand Slam title but also elevated her to the world number one spot.

A potential ankle injury loomed over her tournament journey, yet the 27-year-old overcame this hurdle to add another Grand Slam to her accolades, having previously won the Australian and Wimbledon titles. The final at Arthur Ashe Stadium featured high stakes as the top two ranked players faced off.

Wearing a striking yellow-and-black outfit, Rybakina's calm on court contrasted sharply with Sabalenka's visible frustration, particularly after losing serve. As the match progressed, Rybakina's strategic play ensured her victory, cementing her legacy and leaving her opponent without a major title in 2026.

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