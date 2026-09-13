Epic Trail of U.S. Open Women's Singles Champions: A Century of Dominance

The U.S. Open Women's Singles has seen an illustrious array of champions since its inception in 1887. Each year adds a new chapter to this storied event, with players battling fiercely for the coveted title.

Recent years have witnessed a vibrant mix of talent, with Elena Rybakina emerging as the 2026 champion. Her victory over Aryna Sabalenka highlights the global reach of the sport, bringing top athletes from Kazakhstan to the limelight. Meanwhile, past champions like Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova remain iconic figures in the tournament's rich history.

This diverse tapestry of winners not only celebrates athletic excellence but also the international spirit of tennis, as players from various nations vie for glory on one of the sport's biggest stages.