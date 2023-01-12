Left Menu

India, US agree on mechanism to export Indian shrimps for Americans

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 07:33 IST
India, US agree on mechanism to export Indian shrimps for Americans

India and the United States are developing a mechanism for the Indian fishermen to be able to export shrimps for the American consumers, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday.

''We had discussions for restarting the wild caught shrimp exports from India to the US,'' Goyal told reporters at a news conference here at the conclusion of India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting that he co-chaired with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

This was an area that was banned by the US because of concerns around turtles, in the areas where wild caught shrimp was being fished in India, he said.

''A turtle excluder device has been designed with the technical support of the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), from the US, and that design has been accepted now, between the two countries as a collaborative effort between India and the United States,'' he said.

The device is now being taken up for trials. The trials of that machine, he said, will ensure that the turtle excluder device will minimize the impact of fishing on the sea turtle population. ''We hope that these trials in India will complete in the coming few months, so that wild caught shrimp can once again be exported from India to the US.'' ''It was a product of good acceptance in the US market, good taste, and has good potential for trade between the two countries,'' Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023