Adishwar Auto Ride India drives in 2 Italian Superbikes

Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India on Thursday introduced two Italian Superbikes -- M502N and C1002V.

These two bikes were introduced as part of the partnership between Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) and Moto Bologne Passione (MBP), at the Auto Expo 2023.

These bikes will widen ''our large portfolios and cater to premium end,'' AARI Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.

Italy-based MBP is focused on catering to the demand for high displacement motorcycles across its global markets and, ''we are proud to bring this young brand to India as well,'' he said.

However, the company did not disclose the prices of these bikes.

