KOLKATA TEA SALE COMPARISON 2 LAST

CATEGORY: QUANTITY SOLD( In Kg during Sale-02 & Sale-01 of '23) CTC LEAF : 20,40,418 :: 19,41,811 ORTHODOX : 11,28,109 :: 10,31,548 DARJEELING : 34,083 :: 36,440 DUST : 9,05,744 :: 10,52,350 ---- CATEGORY :: AVERAGE PRICE :: BUYERS(Ist figure for Sale-02 and next figure for Sale-01 of '23) CTC Leaf : Rs.164.53/Rs.168.61 :: 170/159 ORTHODOX : Rs.188.51/Rs.188.25 :: 120/113 DARJEELING: Rs.194.18/Rs.223.37 :: 60/58 DUST : Rs.156.55/Rs.166.75 :: 87/85 ----

