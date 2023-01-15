Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 'Jallikattu 2023' event beings in Madurai's Avaniyapuram

Pongal's main custom 'Jallikattu event' also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:15 IST
Tamil Nadu: 'Jallikattu 2023' event beings in Madurai's Avaniyapuram
'Jallikattu 2023' event in Madurai's Avaniyapuram. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Jallikattu' event also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday. Jallikattu, practised in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can.

Today, the event will take place in Madurai's Avaniyapuram, on Monday in Palamedu, and on Tuesday in Alanganallur. Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said, "for Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jallikattu. Ensuring the safety of bulls as well as players. 3 levels of barricading are put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and spectators are also protected."

"We will follow all regulations by SC as well as the Government of Tamil Nadu. In Avaniyapuram, there is the direction from High Court. Only 25 players will be playing around (at one time). We're expecting 300 players and more than 800 players to participate for this time," the district collector added. Earlier, veterinarians conducted a medical examination of the Jallikattu bulls participating in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event.

The Madurai district administration, on January 7, issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu'. District Collector Anish Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district along with all two-dose corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no COVID should be provided. Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Two persons can accompany the bull, the owner and helper. They should also bring a double dose COVID vaccination certificate and a COVID-free certificate. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Jallikattu competition.

It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must have been vaccinated and a certificate of no COVID is required. Tamil Nadu government had announced that the Jallikattu competition, the heroic sport of the Tamils, will be held as planned on the coming Pongal so youngsters have ventured into training bulls for Jallikattu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023