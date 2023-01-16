Left Menu

WFP welcomes Japan's contribution to fight global hunger crisis

By providing over US$13.9 million to Myanmar, Japan is supporting WFP to respond to increasing humanitarian needs across the country affected by the political and economic crisis.  

WFP | Yokohama | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:05 IST
WFP welcomes Japan's contribution to fight global hunger crisis
Image Credit: Flickr

The United Nations World Food Programme has welcomed a contribution of around US$130 million from the Government of Japan to support vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa amid the deepening global hunger crisis.

Over US$19.1 million will be allocated to provide emergency food assistance in Ukraine, where the war that erupted in February last year continues to displace people, damage infrastructure, disrupt supply chains, and hold back the country's economy.

In Afghanistan, a contribution of US$12.4 million will be used to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to acutely food insecure people facing a severe economic crisis compounded by earthquakes, droughts, and other climate shocks.

By providing over US$13.9 million to Myanmar, Japan is supporting WFP to respond to increasing humanitarian needs across the country affected by the political and economic crisis.

Among the Horn of Africa countries, some US$5 million goes to Somalia for emergency food assistance in schools amid the ongoing drought crisis while USD$3.9 million will be allocated to Ethiopia for life-saving nutritional treatment for vulnerable children as well as pregnant and breast-feeding women affected by the recent conflict in the north.

A further grant of US$6.6 million will be used to support vulnerable people in Yemen, a country ravaged by prolonged conflict and an economic crisis that lifted food prices and weighed on food security.

"The Japanese support comes at a critical time when needs are skyrocketing amid a food crisis of unprecedented proportions," said Naoe Yakiya, Director of the WFP Japan Relations Office. "We are grateful for this generous contribution, which will enable us to save and change the lives of the most vulnerable people who are pushed to the brink."

Japan has consistently been one of WFP's top donors. The countries and regions benefitting from this year's US$130 million supplementary funding are: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Moldova, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Gambia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tanzania, Uganda, Ukraine, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023