WFP welcomes Japan's contribution to fight global hunger crisis

The United Nations World Food Programme has welcomed a contribution of around US$130 million from the Government of Japan to support vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa amid the deepening global hunger crisis.

Over US$19.1 million will be allocated to provide emergency food assistance in Ukraine, where the war that erupted in February last year continues to displace people, damage infrastructure, disrupt supply chains, and hold back the country's economy.

In Afghanistan, a contribution of US$12.4 million will be used to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to acutely food insecure people facing a severe economic crisis compounded by earthquakes, droughts, and other climate shocks.

By providing over US$13.9 million to Myanmar, Japan is supporting WFP to respond to increasing humanitarian needs across the country affected by the political and economic crisis.

Among the Horn of Africa countries, some US$5 million goes to Somalia for emergency food assistance in schools amid the ongoing drought crisis while USD$3.9 million will be allocated to Ethiopia for life-saving nutritional treatment for vulnerable children as well as pregnant and breast-feeding women affected by the recent conflict in the north.

A further grant of US$6.6 million will be used to support vulnerable people in Yemen, a country ravaged by prolonged conflict and an economic crisis that lifted food prices and weighed on food security.

"The Japanese support comes at a critical time when needs are skyrocketing amid a food crisis of unprecedented proportions," said Naoe Yakiya, Director of the WFP Japan Relations Office. "We are grateful for this generous contribution, which will enable us to save and change the lives of the most vulnerable people who are pushed to the brink."

Japan has consistently been one of WFP's top donors. The countries and regions benefitting from this year's US$130 million supplementary funding are: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Moldova, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Gambia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tanzania, Uganda, Ukraine, Yemen, Zimbabwe.