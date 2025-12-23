Mohamed Salah's Stoppage-Time Stunner Seals Victory for Egypt

Mohamed Salah delivered a thrilling stoppage-time goal, propelling Egypt to a 2-1 triumph over Zimbabwe in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In a keenly contested matchup, Egypt, initially trailing thanks to Prince Dube's early goal, leveled the score through Omar Marmoush before Salah clinched the win in the match's dying minutes after a tough battle on the pitch.

Salah's last-minute intervention capped off a tense encounter, as he remained a persistent threat despite Zimbabwe's strong start, culminating in a memorable victory for Egypt, now positioned at the top of Group B alongside South Africa.