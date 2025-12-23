Mohamed Salah's Stoppage-Time Stunner Seals Victory for Egypt
Mohamed Salah scored a dramatic stoppage-time goal to lead Egypt to a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe in their Africa Cup of Nations opening match. Egypt fell behind early but equalized through Omar Marmoush before Salah's late heroics secured the win, maintaining their unbeaten record in recent competitions.
Mohamed Salah delivered a thrilling stoppage-time goal, propelling Egypt to a 2-1 triumph over Zimbabwe in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
In a keenly contested matchup, Egypt, initially trailing thanks to Prince Dube's early goal, leveled the score through Omar Marmoush before Salah clinched the win in the match's dying minutes after a tough battle on the pitch.
Salah's last-minute intervention capped off a tense encounter, as he remained a persistent threat despite Zimbabwe's strong start, culminating in a memorable victory for Egypt, now positioned at the top of Group B alongside South Africa.