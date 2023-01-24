Left Menu

Stellantis recalls 76,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over engine issue

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:58 IST
Stellantis's U.S. unit said Tuesday it is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid electric minivans because a short circuit could cause the engine to stall unexpectedly.

The recall covers 67,000 2017-23 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in the United States and about 9,000 in other countries. The automaker said an internal transmission wiring connector may short circuit, resulting in an unexpected engine shutdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

