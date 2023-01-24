Stellantis recalls 76,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over engine issue
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:58 IST
Stellantis's U.S. unit said Tuesday it is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid electric minivans because a short circuit could cause the engine to stall unexpectedly.
The recall covers 67,000 2017-23 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in the United States and about 9,000 in other countries. The automaker said an internal transmission wiring connector may short circuit, resulting in an unexpected engine shutdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Chrysler
- Pacifica Hybrid
- U.S.
- Stellantis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-WHP Global Announces Return Of Babies"R"Us Brand In The United States With The Debut Of Its First Flagship Store In New Jersey
Flights grounded across United States after FAA system outage
Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, reports AP.
Flights delayed across United States after FAA system outage
Harris says abortion rights threatened across United States