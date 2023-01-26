Fortum gets regulator's backing to extend Loviisa nuclear output

Two nuclear reactors at Fortum's Loviisa plant can safely continue operating until 2050, the Finnish radiation and nuclear safety authority said on Thursday.

"As a result of the Loviisa power plant's continuous improvement of safety and ageing management, the power plant is in good condition and the lifetime extension is possible," Fortum's Loviisa plant chief Sasu Valkamo said in a statement.

The extension to the permits, that were set to expire in 2027 and 2030, still needs approval from Finland's economic affairs ministry.

