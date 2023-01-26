Fortum gets regulator's backing to extend Loviisa nuclear output
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:05 IST
Two nuclear reactors at Fortum's Loviisa plant can safely continue operating until 2050, the Finnish radiation and nuclear safety authority said on Thursday.
"As a result of the Loviisa power plant's continuous improvement of safety and ageing management, the power plant is in good condition and the lifetime extension is possible," Fortum's Loviisa plant chief Sasu Valkamo said in a statement.
The extension to the permits, that were set to expire in 2027 and 2030, still needs approval from Finland's economic affairs ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fortum
- Finnish
- Sasu Valkamo
- Finland
- Loviisa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cash-strapped Finnish zoo may have to return giant pandas to China
Finnish journalists found guilty in rare defence intelligence case
EXPLAINER-Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
EXPLAINER-Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
Finnish journalists found guilty of revealing state secrets