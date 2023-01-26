Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham doors to open on April 27

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of Badrinath Temple are closed these days for winter break.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:14 IST
Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham doors to open on April 27
Badrinath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the winter break, the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 27. Almanac calculation was done during the religious function organised on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Rajdarbar Narendra Nagar on Thursday. The date of opening of the temple doors was decided by religious rituals. It was decided that the temple will open at 7.10 am on April 27.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of Badrinath temple are closed currently for a winter break. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham', which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023