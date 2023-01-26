Haryana CM honours driver, conductor who saved Rishabh Pant's life

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of Republic Day, honoured the driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant who met a road accident near Roorkee on December 30. The two awardees are Haryana bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit.

Earlier during the event, the Jawans of Haryana Police showcased a presentation riding on motorcycles. After the presentation, the Haryana CM greeted the children by riding on the motorcycle.

On December 30 around 5.30 am, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident. (ANI)

